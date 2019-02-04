Instagram: El mensaje de Adam Levine, de Maroon 5, tras su show en el Super Bowl
Adam Levine se pronunció en su cuenta de Instagram para referirse a su show en el Super Bowl
Adam Levine, de Maroon 5, protagonizó el show del mediotiempo del Super Bowl. Durante y después del espectáculo generó polémica y uno de los aspectos más comentados fue su decisión de ir desnudando su torso mientras avanzaba el espectáculo: apareció con una chaqueta negra con una raya roja y acabó sin camiseta, luciendo tatuajes, incluido uno con el nombre del estado de California.
Las reacciones en redes no se hicieron esperar por su decisión y estallaron los comentarios en Twitter. Incluso, el mismo Adam Levine se pronunció en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Cuando aceptamos la responsabilidad de actuar en el Super Bowl, saqué mi pluma y acabo de escribir. Algunas de las palabras que me vinieron en ese momento finalmente llegaron a las increíbles linternas que volaron alto y bajo esta noche. Agradecemos al universo esta oportunidad histórica de jugar en el escenario más grande del mundo (…) A nuestros fans por hacer posible nuestros sueños. Y a nuestros críticos por siempre empujarnos a hacerlo mejor".
When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is… Forgive Laugh Cry Smile Share Live Endure Embrace Remember Enlighten Preserve Inspire Sweat Fight Express Give Receive Elevate Climb Unify Fortify Soften Dance Scream Dream Educate Provide Inhale Exhale Persevere Stand Kneel Overcome Love Listen
El mensaje de Adam estuvo acompañado de dos fotografías del espectáculo.