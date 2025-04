Cónclave 2025: Los detalles de la elección del próximo Papa

The Conclave Of Cardinals Have Elected A New Pope To Lead The World's Catholics

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 13: White smoke emits from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel as a new Pope is elected on March 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI's successor - the 266th Pontiff - has been selected by the College of Cardinals in Conclave in the Sistine Chapel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)