Terremoto en Myanmar: Enfermeras arriesgaron sus vidas para salvar a recién nacidos

Search operations continue in Bangkok following building collapse

Bangkok (Thailand), 30/03/2025.- Rescue workers carry out a search operation at the site of a building that collapsed following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 March 2025. At least 17 people were confirmed dead, 32 injured and 83 were still missing in Bangkok including the collapse of a 30 floor building following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors in neighboring Thailand, according to Erawan Medical Emergency Center. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

