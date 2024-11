Acusaciones sexuales que han remecido a políticos y casas reales

G20 Summit Rio de Janeiro 2024 - Day Two

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 19: Gabriel Boric president of Chile attends the G20 Summit Rio de Janeiro 2024 at Museu de Arte Moderna on November 19, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 2024 G20 Summit takes place in Brazil for the first time. The event gathers leaders of the most important economies. Starvation, sustainable development and social inclusion are some of the issues to be during the summit. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)