Dermatologa se hace viral al explicar como una rutina de cepillado causa acné

Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face. The bad bacteria from a tooth or gum can spread to your face while brushing and cause skin irritation and breakouts. So after brushing your teeth, when you wash your mouth most of the bacteria spread from your mouth to your face will easily go away. Also, Toothpaste residue can irritate the skin. #skinhealthtips #acnetreatment #toothbrush #teeth #tooth #mouth #healt #skincareroutine #skincare #for #you #fyp