Enrique Iglesias le rompe el corazón a sus fans con impactante anuncio

🚨 ‘Final (Vol. 2)’ will release in February 2024. 💿🎶



- Enrique Iglesias explained that his last album is finished “For me, in my life, this is that final one, I won’t be doing any more albums.” 🎙️ However, he assured us that he will still make music and release singles pic.twitter.com/yj02QcUy9p