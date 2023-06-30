Conoce cuáles son los títulos que se despiden en Netflix para julio

Como todos los meses, te traemos la lista de películas y series que se retiran de Netflix en los próximos días.

Además de comprender los motivos detrás de la eliminación de estos títulos del catálogo de contenido de la plataforma de streaming, es crucial conocer el tiempo restante para poder ver alguna de estas películas o series.

Por ejemplo, al llegar al final del mes de julio, los usuarios ya no podrán disfrutar de películas tan destacadas como Skyfall y The Pursuit of Happyness.

Por lo tanto, si tienes alguna de estas producciones en pausa, es el momento perfecto para darle clic al botón de reproducción, ya que pronto dejarán de estar disponibles en Netflix.

[Te recomendamos leer: La asombrosa publicidad que Netflix creó para Extraction 2 de Chris Hemsworth]

Contenidos que se despiden de Netflix:

1 de julio

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Touch of Green (2016)

Against the Tide (2014)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

American Gangster (2007)

Austin Powers in Gold Member (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Battleship (2012)

Breakout (2010)

Brüno (2009)

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-2)

Cleo & Cuquin (Seasons 1-2)

Closer (2004)

End of Days (1999)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friends with Money (2006)

Heroes (1977)

Home Again (2017)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

LOL (2012)

Marnie (1964)

Matilda (1996)

My Birthday Song (2018)

Mystic Whispers (2014)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

National Security (2003)

Out of Africa (1985)

Peeples (2013)

Pek Yakında (2014)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Dragon (2002)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Spice Up (2014)

The Birds (1963)

The Departed (2006)

The Hangover (2009)

The Oath (2011)

The Silence of Others (2019)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Truth Seekers (2016)

The Ultimatum (2009)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Unriddle (2012)

Wild Card (2015)

World at Your Feet (2014)

World War Z (2013)

Yes We Can! (2014)

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

Yours Fatefully (2012)

3 de julio

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Hello Brother (1999)

Hunter in The Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

King of Peking (2018)

Leave No Trace (2018)

12 Strong (2018)

Finding Hubby (2020)

The Stand-Up (2019)

The Tour (2016)

Baby Ballroom (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original Removal

11 de julio

D.L. Hughley: Clear (2014)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Day of Destiny (2021)

It Follows (2015)

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Married at First Sight (Season 11)

Pan (2015)

This Changes Everything (2019)

2 Weeks in Lagos (2020)

Encounters (2019)

Fine Wine (2021)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Oga Bolaji (2018)

Pitch Black (2000)

Riddick (2013)

Tenant of the House (2019)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Unroyal (2020)

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Sanitation Day (2020)

Touch Your Heart (2019)

Trading Paint (2019)

25 de julio