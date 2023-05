Le dieron un diagnóstico preocupante al ir al médico tan solo por eructar demasiado

The hard and vunerable reality of hair loss during chemo. Brushing my hair has become difficult because it foces me to see the hair falling out. I know it should be the last thing im worried about. My health is the most important but hair loss is just a added emotional factor. Im blessed to still have hair but watching it come out in chunks while showering is tough at times. The reality is every day i am grieving the loss of my old “normal”. Today was a bad day but I pray that tommrow is better ❤️ #chemotherapy #hairloss #chemo #grief #cancer #coloncancerawareness