Hulu en 2023: esta es la programación que traerá la plataforma streaming para el primer mes del nuevo año

El filial streaming de Disney en Estados Unidos, Hulu, se preocupa durante cada mes por su largo catálogo de contenido, lleno de series y películas, que tiene como objetivo atrapar la atención de los usuarios.

Insistiendo en la dura batalla por alcanzar el liderazgo en el mercado streaming, dominado todavía por Netflix, la compañía añadirá una serie de clásicos del cine dentro de su plataforma con títulos como: Pearl Harbor, The Mummy y The Prestige. Así como también novedosos programas como Fantasy Island, Bachelor in Paradise y Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog.

Si eres suscriptor de esta plataforma, continúa leyendo que encontrarás el contenido que prepara la plataforma para el primer mes del año que viene.

Hulu en enero del 2023

1 de enero

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

3 de enero

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

4 de enero

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

5 de enero

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

6 de enero

Bromates (2022)

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

True Things (2021)

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere

11 de enero

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

The Drop (2022)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

20 de enero

One Way (2022)

Dig (2022)

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Accused: Series Premiere

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

31 de enero