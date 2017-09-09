Hombre graba 'actividad paranormal' en su departamento

Un hombre decidió poner una cámara en su casa para grabar lo que ocurre mientras él no estaba en su departamento y, al parecer, observó una actividad paranormal

Por Metro Ecuador
Twitter @moby_dickhead
Adam Ellis compartió en su cuenta de Twitter una supuesta actividad paranormal que ha experimentado en su departamento.

El hombre, luego de presenciar extraños sucesos en su hogar decidió poner una cámara para grabar lo que ocurre mientras él no estaba en su casa.

Ellis contó, en la red  social, comenzó a soñar constantemente a un niño con la cabeza deformada.

Ellis también dijo que sus gatos han cambiado su comportamiento.

De acuerdo con la grabación de Ellis, su silla mecedora verde se mueve sin razón, según TVNotas.

