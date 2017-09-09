Hombre graba 'actividad paranormal' en su departamento

Adam Ellis compartió en su cuenta de Twitter una supuesta actividad paranormal que ha experimentado en su departamento.

El hombre, luego de presenciar extraños sucesos en su hogar decidió poner una cámara para grabar lo que ocurre mientras él no estaba en su casa.

Ellis contó, en la red social, comenzó a soñar constantemente a un niño con la cabeza deformada.

Ellis también dijo que sus gatos han cambiado su comportamiento.

De acuerdo con la grabación de Ellis, su silla mecedora verde se mueve sin razón, según TVNotas.

He started appearing in dreams, but I think he's crossed over into the real world now. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Here's the final video the camera recorded that night. pic.twitter.com/wZjZr9hgWA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

