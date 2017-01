Hallan "agujero" en la superficie del Sol que podría afectar a la Tierra

This elongated coronal hole rotated across the surface of the sun this past week so that it is now streaming solar wind towards Earth. Coronal holes are areas of open magnetic field from which solar wind particles stream into space. The particle stream will likely generate aurora here on Earth. In this wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light, the coronal hole appears as a dark area near the center and lower portion of the sun. CREDIT: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #coronalhole #sdo #observatory #aurora #solarwind#particles #solarsystem #spaceweather

