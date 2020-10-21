Refugio viste a sus perros para promover la adopción

View this post on Instagram

This hunk of love is MEATBALL. He is handsome, active and ready for his forever home. This sweet lover boy is plenty of spunky for his age. Meatball likes to play with other dogs but is the dominant one in the relationship. He plays rough sometimes so not every dog can handle him! He would like nothing more than to bring you his favorite toy when you get home and snuggle up with you on the couch. Although he has a rare blood disorder, he hasn't slowed down one bit. IMHA is manageable and inexpensive to treat! He immediately loves everyone he meets and we know he'll love you too. Will you take a chance on this young-at-heart boy??