Niño salvó a su hermana de ser atacada por un perro: "Si alguien tenía que morir, era yo"
Un pequeño niño de seis años se llevó todos los saludos del mundo luego de conocer que se volvió un héroe por salvar a su hermana de un ataque de un perro. La tía del pequeño contó los hechos y las secuelas que sufrió el menor.
“Mi sobrino Bridger, de seis años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", dijo Nicole Walker en su cuenta de Instagram, donde mostró las fotos de los pequeños. Esto sucedió en la ciudad de Cheyenne, en Wyoming (EEUU).
El niño recibió 100 puntadas de sutura en su rostro, específicamente en su mejilla izquierda. También estuvo a punto de perder su ojo, pero luce fuertemente hinchado.
Lo que más conmovió al mundo fueron las palabras del pequeño héroe que contó lo que pasó por su mente cuando se encontraron al perro enardecido. “Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”, dijo y por eso salvó a su hermana menor.
La tía de los menores dijo que el vínculo con los vecinos no es conflictivo. "Me gustaría aclarar que los dueños del perro son personas muy buenas que han sido muy amables con Bridger y su familia. No sentimos ningún resentimiento hacia ellos y, si acaso, solo ha habido un aumento del amor entre nuestras familias como resultado de este incidente”, escribió.
Recientemente, publicó que visitó a su sobrino y vio que las heridas ya están sanando. Está de muy buen humor, y su impresionante personalidad está intacta. No puede sonreír mucho todavía, pero se alegró cuando le leí algunos de sus comentarios”, detalló.
Entre las reacciones de los usuarios se hicieron evidentes los comentarios de que querían hacer una donación para los pequeños. Pero la familia, mejor comentó que se realice un pedido a los actores de Avengers para ver si podían enviar un saludo al pequeño. “Amamos a nuestro valiente muchacho y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan de este último héroe que se unió a sus filas. Sabemos que a nuestro pequeño héroe le encantaría recibir palabras de aliento de sus héroes favoritos”, hizo menciones a Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth y Robert Downey Jr.
