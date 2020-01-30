Esposa de Kobe Bryant rompe el silencio tras la tragedia que sufrió su familia
Vanesa Laine, cuatro días después de la muerte de Kobe Bryant, rompe el silencio y habló sobre el deceso de su esposo e hija de 13 años Gianna María. La mujer de 37 años reconoció que se encuentran completamente devastados por el siniestro de helicóptero el pasado domingo 26 de enero.
Instagram fue la plataforma que usó la pareja y madre de las cuatro hijas de Kobe para enviar su mensaje de agradecimiento. “Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este momento horrible. Gracias por todas las plegarias”, señaló la pareja de la “mamba negra”.
“No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotras para siempre… Pero nos despertamos cada día, tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe, y nuestra pequeña Gigi nos alumbran el camino. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos”, agregó la esposa de la leyenda de la NBA.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
La muerte de Kobe sorprendió a los seguidores de la NBA y al mundo entero. LeBron, Shaquille O’Neil y Michael Jordan consideraban al cuarto máximo anotador del baloncesto como un hermano.
Laine tuvo su primera reacción este miércoles, ella cambió su foto de perfil con una imagen de su esposa e hija. La fotografía corresponde al Juego de Estrellas de la NBA disputado en 2016, fue la última de las 18 apariciones en un All Star Game de Bryant.
Primeras imágenes del accidente
Ciclistas que se encontraban en la colina, donde ocurrió el accidente, fueron los encargados de tomar los primeros registros fotográficos del fatal hecho. Los testigos mencionaron que se enteraron que Kobe Bryant estaba abordo tiempo después del siniestro.
Las imágenes de la trágica escena hablan por sí solas: una enorme bola de fuego cubría en ese momento al vehículo en su totalidad. Las autoridades indican que no existía manera que alguien sobreviviera a tal accidente por la magnitud del impacto y llamas que posteriormente envolvieron a la aeronave.