Keanu Reeves: nominado a peor actor en los Razzie Awards 2020
Desde 1981, los Golden Rasberry o también llamado Razzies (anti-Oscars) premian lo peor del cine en Hollywood. Para este 2020 destaca una nominación que a todos han dejado con la boca abierta: Keanu Reeves compite por la categoría de peor actor por su papel en Reproduction.
Uno de los actores más rentables de la industria cinematográfica, pro sus papeles en 'Matriz' y 'John Wick', tendrá que competir contra Gerard Butler, Matthew McConaughey , James McAvoy, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, James Franco, David Harbour por este galardón.
Los Razzie Awards, es una gala bastante informal y ocurre un día antes de los premios de la Academia: los Oscar. En 2010 sucedió uno de los acontecimientos más peculiares, Sandra Bullock triunfó en los Razzie y, posteriormente, ganó el Oscar a mejor actriz.
Categorías y nominados
PEOR PELÍCULA
- Godzilla: King of monsters
- Cats
- The Sea Of Temptation
- Madea’s funeral
- The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
- Reproduction
- Rambo: Last blood
- Glass
- Fanatic
- Hellboy
- Zeroville
PEOR ACTOR
- Gerard Butler — Falling angel
- Matthew McConaughey — The Sea Of Temptation
- James McAvoy — Glass
- Keanu Reeves — Reproduction
- Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood
- John Travolta — Fanatic
- James Franco — Zeroville
- David Harbour — Hellboy
Marvel: ¿Estará Keanu Reeves en la película The Eternals?
Thanos era uno de los Eternals, raza de personas creados por los mismos celestiales. La sabiduría y el poder son sus principales adjetivos.
PEOR ACTRIZ
- Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
- Milla Jovovich — Hellboy
- Demi Moore — Corporate animals
- Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral
- Rebel Wilson — The Swindler
- Megan Fox — Zeroville
- Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / The Sea Of Temptation
- Francesca Hayward — Cats
PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters
- James Corden — Cats
- Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters
- Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood
- Michael Madsen — Trade Paint
- Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood
- Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)
- Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)
- Seth Rogen — Zeroville
- Bruce Willis — Glass
PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
- Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral
- Judi Dench — Cats
- Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
- Sasha Lane — Hellboy
- Patrice — Madea’s funeral
- Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood
- Rebel Wilson — Cats
PEOR DIRECTOR
- Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen
- Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood
- Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters
- Fred Durst — Fanatic
- Neil Marshall — Hellboy
- Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
- James Franco — Zeroville
- Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky
- Tom Hooper — Cats
- Night Shyamalan — Glass
Marvel: Los villanos que podría interpretar Keanu Reeves
Avengers EndGame provocó que todos los actores quieren pertenecer a esta industria y Keanu Reeves no es la excepción.
PEOR GUIÓN
- Hell’s kitchen
- Godzilla: King of monsters
- Cats
- Lucy in the sky
- The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
- Madea’s funeral
- Rambo: Last blood
- Glass
- Hellboy
- Goldfinch
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
- Godzilla: King of monsters
- X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
- Falling angel
- Madea’s funeral
- Rambo: Last blood
- Glass
- Hellboy
PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA
- Dos personas-gato / Cats
- Jason Derulo / Cats
- Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville
- Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters
- David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy
- Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / The Sea Of Temptation
- Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral
- Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood
Cats y Godzilla figuran entre las producciones con mayor cantidad de nominaciones. Sin duda estos remake no cumplieron con las expectativas y su baja taquilla a nivel mundial es un signo de ello.