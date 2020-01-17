Keanu Reeves: nominado a peor actor en los Razzie Awards 2020

Por Carlos Bolaños

Desde 1981, los Golden Rasberry o también llamado Razzies (anti-Oscars) premian lo peor del cine en Hollywood. Para este 2020 destaca una nominación que a todos han dejado con la boca abierta: Keanu Reeves compite por la categoría de peor actor por su papel en Reproduction.

Uno de los actores más rentables de la industria cinematográfica, pro sus papeles en 'Matriz' y 'John Wick', tendrá que competir contra Gerard Butler, Matthew McConaughey , James McAvoy, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, James Franco, David Harbour por este galardón.

Los Razzie Awards, es una gala bastante informal y ocurre un día antes de los premios de la Academia: los Oscar. En 2010 sucedió uno de los acontecimientos más peculiares, Sandra Bullock triunfó en los Razzie y, posteriormente, ganó el Oscar a mejor actriz.

Categorías y nominados

PEOR PELÍCULA

  • Godzilla: King of monsters
  • Cats
  • The Sea Of Temptation
  • Madea’s funeral
  • The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
  • Reproduction
  • Rambo: Last blood
  • Glass
  • Fanatic
  • Hellboy
  • Zeroville

PEOR ACTOR

  • Gerard Butler — Falling angel
  • Matthew McConaughey — The Sea Of Temptation
  • James McAvoy — Glass
  • Keanu Reeves — Reproduction
  • Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood
  • John Travolta — Fanatic
  • James Franco — Zeroville
  • David Harbour — Hellboy

PEOR ACTRIZ

  • Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
  • Milla Jovovich — Hellboy
  • Demi Moore — Corporate animals
  • Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral
  • Rebel Wilson — The Swindler
  • Megan Fox — Zeroville
  • Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / The Sea Of Temptation
  • Francesca Hayward — Cats

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters
  • James Corden — Cats
  • Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters
  • Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood
  • Michael Madsen — Trade Paint
  • Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood
  • Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)
  • Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)
  • Seth Rogen — Zeroville
  • Bruce Willis — Glass

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
  • Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral
  • Judi Dench — Cats
  • Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
  • Sasha Lane — Hellboy
  • Patrice — Madea’s funeral
  • Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood
  • Rebel Wilson — Cats

PEOR DIRECTOR

  • Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen
  • Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood
  • Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters
  • Fred Durst — Fanatic
  • Neil Marshall — Hellboy
  • Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
  • James Franco — Zeroville
  • Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky
  • Tom Hooper — Cats
  • Night Shyamalan — Glass

PEOR GUIÓN

  • Hell’s kitchen
  • Godzilla: King of monsters
  • Cats
  • Lucy in the sky
  • The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
  • Madea’s funeral
  • Rambo: Last blood
  • Glass
  • Hellboy
  • Goldfinch

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

  • Godzilla: King of monsters
  • X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
  • Falling angel
  • Madea’s funeral
  • Rambo: Last blood
  • Glass
  • Hellboy

PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA

  • Dos personas-gato / Cats
  • Jason Derulo / Cats
  • Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville
  • Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters
  • David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy
  • Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / The Sea Of Temptation
  • Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral
  • Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood

Cats y Godzilla figuran entre las producciones con mayor cantidad de nominaciones. Sin duda estos remake no cumplieron con las expectativas y su baja taquilla a nivel mundial es un signo de ello.

