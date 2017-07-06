El impactante color de piel de modelo estadounidense
La joven se autodenomina la 'reina de la oscuridad' y ha causado sensación en redes sociales por su tono de piel
Usuarios de Instagram han quedado impactados por el color de piel de una modelo estadounidense de 24 años de origen sudanés.
La joven se ha convertido en una nueva estrella de las redes sociales por su oscuro tono de piel, informa RT en español.
se trata de Nyakim Gatwech vive en Minneapolis, estado de Minnesota (EE.UU.). Ella misma se autodenomina la ‘reina de la oscuridad’ y declara su gran amor a los demás y a sí misma, pero no siempre fue así.
“La naturaleza me ha bendecido con una enorme cantidad de melanina, y me encanta mi oscuridad”, afirma la modelo, que se ha convertido en un nuevo símbolo para todas las personas de piel oscura.
Some people stay Snapping me asking me why am I so dark? How on earth they expect me to answer that question? Beside the fact that I'm bless with melanin and I love all this darkness🖤😍😍 MELANIN MONDAY🍫✨🖤 #melaninpoppin🍫✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #africanqueen🏺💎 #chocolate🍫💕 #thequeenofdarkchocolate👸🏿🍫 #thedarkertheberrythesweeterthejuice🍇
MELANIN MONDAY🍫🍫 So my new nickname is Queen of the Dark🍫🍫😍😍 and I love it😍😍😊😊 I'm so thankful and grateful to all the amazing people showing me love and support and writing such powerful articles about me.. we are all beautiful in whatever shade of skin color God create us in. So why should the be dark bad? Embrace and love who you are and world 🌎 would as well!! 📸 @iamtberry Designer @msoromia 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackisbeautiful❤️❤️ #chocolate🍫 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #modellifestyle👠👠 #sleflove #embraceyourbeautyladies #skinpoppintho #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸🏿
MELANIN MONDAY🍫🍫👸🏿👸🏿🖤 Dear my moonshine dark skin, sun kissed complexion, burn skin or whatever they might call you, You are beyond beautiful and the love I have for is unconditional because you are me. you represent me and I represent you and let show the world how beautiful and intelligent we are apart from just being dark skin, because we are more than what this Society think of our dark skin let stand up for those who can't. Let's speak up those who can't. And stay beautiful while doing it❤️❤️🖤🖤 📸 @piokky 👙 @miss__aude @audeswim 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #saynotoskinbleaching☝😖 #slefloveisthebestlove #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #nubianqueen👌🏿👸🏿 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #melaningoddess👑🍫 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #confideniskey❤️ #africanqueen👸🏿 #longlegadontcare❤️
I AM A DRIPPING MELANIN AND Honey . MY EBONY SKIN STAY GLOWING. I AM BLACK WITHOUT APOLOGY!!🍫🍫😍😍 #slefloveisthebestlove #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #highligonfleek #chocolate🍫 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #wcw😍😍😍 Project: ||.RARE.|| : : ||.Creative Director, Styled & Photographed By.|| Fashion Designer || @isaacwest : : : ||.Model.|| @queenkim_nyakim ||
I was asked the other day "how do I feel about being nick name queen of the dark?" My answer was I actually like the name there is nothing wrong with darkness and be call queen is just Cherry on the top. Black is not a color of sadness or death or evil its just the way it has been portray for so many years. So I am the queen of the dark who bring light and love to those around me❤️😍🙏🏿 Project: ||.RARE.|| : : ||.Creative Director, Styled & Photographed By.|| Fashion Designer || @isaacwest : : : ||.Model.|| @queenkim_nyakim || #wcw😍😍😍 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #chocolate🍫 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #africanqueen👸🏿 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #saynotoskinbleaching☝😖 #myblackisbeautiful💋 #blackgirlmagic💫✨
