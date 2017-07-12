Causa sensación en las redes fisiculturista por su parecido a JLo
Una fisiculturista, Janice Garay se ha vuelto famosa en Instagram, luego de que sus seguidores la compararan con La Diva del Bronx, Jennifer López.
“Jay from Houston” nombre que utiliza en las redes, publicó recientemente en Facebook una serie de fotos en la que exhortó a sus seguidores a opinar si se parecía a algún famoso.
“¿Así que lo que ustedes me están diciendo es que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo y que @JLo es la mía? ¡Lo tomo! ¿Tienes algún gemelo en la farándula? Si es así, ¿quién es?”, escribió.
La deportista es vocera de una marca de suplementos, esta mide 5’9” y su categoría deportiva es “NPC Figure” (The National Physique Committee); una organización de fisiculturismo aficionado de Estados Unidos.
🦋There will be times when your soul seems nothing but tired and your mind tries to pull you back into the darkness you have fought so diligently to be free of. It is normal, and it is okay. Being genuinely happy and at peace does not mean being in a consistent state of elation. Don’t beat yourself up because you don’t wake up with a radiating smile every single day. Understand that being vulnerable to negative emotions is a part of being human, and it in no way makes you weak or pathetic. Continue to be patient and kind with yourself, continue to fight through those draining moments and do not allow them to persist longer than they should. You are in complete control; sadness is simply a visitor within your mental space, not a permanent resident. Chat with it, understand it, master it, and most importantly, know when to say goodbye. You will wake up the next morning and everything will make sense. Life will make sense. It will all be wonderful. Believe that! 💯🙏🏾💓💪🏽
There needs to be some clearing of old energy, habits, people, and situations before your blessings can arrive. Your vibration is being lifted so you can enter a whole new state. You are being tested to see if you really deserve what you have been praying for. How much do you want it? Are you willing to let go and enter with confidence and trust instead of fear and worry? Are you willing to surrender and forgive yourself for your past? There will be the dark moments, because you are changing, growing, and upgrading your mind, body, and soul. The transformation is happening for you, because you have been asking for it. You are being guided in the right direction. Trust it. Don’t be afraid of the mess that needs to be taken out. The self work is the best work. It makes you realize your worth and what you deserve. You got this babygirl! 💓🙏🏾🤘🏽🤙🏽 I’ll Be back in Houston tonight! 🤘🏽