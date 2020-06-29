Imagen de Calvin Klein: todo lo que debes saber de Jari Jones
Al parecer los cuerpos “casi perfectos” y su predominante estatus dentro de la industria de la moda están llegando poco a poco a ser bajados del pedestal. Calvin Klein empezó la anterior semana una nueva campaña publicitaria protagonizada por la activista Jari Jones.
La joven combate los estereotipos, los cuerpos hegemónicos y la discriminación. Por supuesto el cambio que se propone no será nada sencillo de lograr, y se pudo evidencia con los comentarios y publicaciones emitidos en redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
“#Pride started for me when I decided to rebel against everything I was wrongly taught about myself.” – Jari Jones . . So excited to share with my community and the world the Calvin Klein Pride Campaign 2020 shot by the incomparable @ryanmcginleystudios , in support of @outrightintl !! Donation Link in IG Story !!! #proudinmycalvins @calvinklein . . . . #calvinklein #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
El primer paso se dio el 21 de junio cuando un enorme anuncio en las calles de Nueva York mostraba a Jari Jones. Ella se define como queer y lesbiana, además forma parte del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y de la comunidad de afro-descendientes.
“Proud in my Calvins” es la campaña que ella promueve en conjunto con Calvin Klein, y busca promover la igual y el respeto; algo tan básico y difícil de alcanzar.
“Siento que cuando eres tu verdadero yo, creas el arte más bello y honesto. Creo que la industria puede reconocer eso y no tienen más remedio que celebrar y elevar ese arte en grandes plataformas. Me alegro de haberme elegido a mí y a todos los demás también se han subido a bordo”, publicó la activista.
Jari Jones y su aparición como imagen de la empresa de ropa fue celebrado como un logro por el colectivo LGBT. "Una mujer trans gorda mira sobre Nueva York", escribió en su publicación donde sale celebrando ese logro.
No es la primera vez que ha sido escogida para un producción de este tipo, ha aparecido en portadas de grandes medios como The New York Times y la revista Vogue.
View this post on Instagram
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Ella ha prestado su imagen para línea de productos estético Dove, participó en series de televisión Pose y en varias producciones cinematográficas, entre ellas Adam y Port Authority. Y si por si fuera poco, ha desfilado para la firma Cromat.
Jones nació en New York. Sus padres son afroamericanos, su madre de profesión ama de casa y su padre, comerciante. En su faceta como productora fue reconocida en el Festival de Cannes.
Jones, esta casada con la activista y consejera estadounidense trans, Corey Kempster, a quien conoció cuando estaban en la Universidad.21 Ambas son lesbianas e hicieron la transición estando juntas.