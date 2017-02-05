12 canciones son suficientes para aprender a pronunciar en inglés

Podrá parecer un comercial para aprender inglés en algún canal barato de infomerciales, pero de verdad existe un método infalible para que la lengua inglesa se apodere de nuestras vidas y se facilite en el habla: escuchar música. Nada tiene que ver con una especie de mensaje subliminal dentro de las canciones ni un ejercicio alternativo o milagroso que te haga hablar como un anglosajón hecho y derecho, el esfuerzo nunca escapa de nuestras obligaciones como estudiantes.

Es por esto que, atendiendo a una necesidad siempre creciente de aumentar el conocimiento útil y humano, comprendiendo que el mencionado lenguaje no es la herramienta comunicativa del futuro sino del presente, debes poner atención a las siguientes canciones y su pronunciación. Según algunos métodos de enseñanza y profesores, la mejor manera de entender ciertas palabras y aproximarse a determinadas expresiones es manteniendo un contacto constante con el uso de la lengua; y no hay forma más eficaz de conseguirlo que con la música.

Sería una gran mentira si te dijéramos que con aprenderte los siguientes tracks es más que suficiente para que tu uso del inglés se dispare por los cielos, pero lo que sí podemos hacer es garantizarte que, afinando tu oído, siguiendo sus letras y revisando sus significados, estas composiciones son un irremplazable recurso al momento de educarse en un lenguaje tan relevante como éste.

El primer paso es: escucha las canciones a continuación mientras lees la letra y pones especial énfasis en las palabras que hemos resaltado para ti (cómo las pronuncia el intérprete es de suma importancia). Después podrás buscar qué significan en concreto y adoptar su uso en el día a día; esto te dará una gran ventaja sobre la lengua.

ABBA – ‘I Have a Dream’

I have a dream, a song to sing

To help me cope with anything.

If you see the wonder of a fairy tale,

You can take the future, even if you fail.

I believe in angels,

Something good in everything I see.

I believe in angels,

When I know the time is right for me.

I’ll cross the stream – I have a dream.

I have a dream, a fantasy

To help me through reality.

And my destination makes it worth the while,

Pushing through the darkness, still another mile.

I believe in angels,

Something good in everything I see.

I believe in angels,

When I know the time is right for me.

I’ll cross the stream – I have a dream.

I’ll cross the stream – I have a dream.

I have a dream, a song to sing

To help me cope with anything.

If you see the wonder of a fairy tale,

You can take the future, even if you fail.

I believe in angels,

Something good in everything I see.

I believe in angels,

When I know the time is right for me.

I’ll cross the stream – I have a dream.

I’ll cross the stream – I have a dream.

–

Adele – ‘One and Only’

You’ve been on my mind.

I grow fonder every day,

Lose myself in time,

Just thinking of your face.

God only knows

Why it’s taken me so long

To let my doubts go.

You’re the only one that I want.

I don’t know why I’m scared,

I’ve been here before.

Every feeling, every word,

I’ve imagined it all.

You’ll never know if you never try

To forgive your past and simply be mine.

I dare you to let me be your, your one and only.

Promise I’m worthy to hold in your arms.

So come on and give me a chance

To prove that I’m the one who can

Walk that mile until the end starts.

If I’ve been on your mind,

You hang on every word I say,

You lose yourself in time at the mention of my name.

Will I ever know how it feels to hold you close?

And have you tell me whichever road I choose, you’ll go?

I don’t know why I’m scared,

‘Cause I’ve been here before.

Every feeling, every word,

I’ve imagined it all.

You’ll never know if you never try

To forgive your past and simply be mine.

I dare you to let me be your, your one and only.

I promise I’m worthy to hold in your arms.

So come on and give me a chance

To prove that I’m the one who can

Walk that mile until the end starts.

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

(Nobody’s perfect, trust me I’ve learned it.)

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

(Nobody’s perfect, trust me I’ve learned it.)

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

I know it ain’t easy, giving up your heart.

So I dare you to let me be your, your one and only.

I promise I’m worthy to hold in your arms.

So come on and give me a chance

To prove that I’m the one who can

Walk that mile until the end starts.

Come on and give me a chance

To prove that I’m the one who can

Walk that mile until the end starts.

–

Aretha Franklin – ‘I Say a Little Prayer’

From the moment I wake up,

Before I put on my make-up,

I say a little prayer for you.

While combing my hair now,

And wondering what dress to wear now,

I say a little prayer for you.

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you.

Forever and ever, we never will part.

Oh, how I love you.

Together, forever, that’s how it must be.

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me.

I run for the bus, dear,

While riding I think of us, dear,

I say a little prayer for you.

At work I just take time

And all through my coffee-break time,

I say a little prayer for you.

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you.

Forever and ever, we never will part.

Oh, how I love you.

Together, forever, that’s how it must be.

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me.

I say a little prayer for you.

I say a little prayer for you.

My darling, believe me,

For me there is no one but you!

Please love me too.

And I’m in love with you.

Answer my prayer now, babe.

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you.

Forever and ever, we never will part.

Oh, how I love you.

Together, forever, that’s how it must be.

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me.

–

Avril Lavigne – ‘When You´re Gone’

I always needed time on my own.

I never thought I’d need you there

When I cry.

And the days feel like years

When I’m alone.

And the bed where you lie

Is made up on your side.

When you walk away,

I count the steps that you take.

Do you see how much I need you right now?

[Coro:]

When you’re gone,

The pieces of my heart are missing you.

When you’re gone,

The face I came to know is missing too.

When you’re gone,

The words I need to hear

To always get me through the day,

And make it OK.

I miss you.

I’ve never felt this way before.

Everything that I do

Reminds me of you.

And the clothes you left,

They lie on my floor,

And they smell just like you.

I love the things that you do.

When you walk away,

I count the steps that you take.

Do you see how much I need you right now?



[Coro]



We were made for each other.

Out here forever,

I know we were.

Yeah, yeah.

All I ever wanted was for you to know,

Everything I do, I give my heart and soul.

I can hardly breathe,

I need to feel you here with me, yeah.

[Coro]

–

Ben E. King – ‘Stand by Me’

When the night has come

And the land is dark,

And the moon is the only light we see,

No, I won’t be afraid.

Oh, I won’t be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me.

So, darling, darling, stand by me.

Oh, stand by me.

Oh, stand, stand by me, stand by me.

If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall,

And the mountains

Should crumble to the sea,

I won’t cry, I won’t cry.

No, I won’t shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me.

And darling, darling, stand by me.

Oh, stand by me.

Oh, stand, stand by me, stand by me.

Whenever you’re in trouble,

Won’t you stand by me?

Oh, stand by me, stand by me, stand by me.

–

Beyoncé – ‘Halo’

Remember those walls I built?

Well, baby, they are tumbling down.

And they didn’t even put up a fight.

They didn’t even make a sound.

I found a way to let you in.

But I never really had a doubt.

Standing in the light of your halo,

I got my angel now.

[Coro:]

It’s like I’ve been awakened.

Every rule I had, you break it.

It’s the risk that I’m taking.

I ain’t never gonna shut you out!

Everywhere I’m looking now,

I’m surrounded by your embrace.

Baby, I can see your halo.

You know you’re my saving grace.

You’re everything I need and more.

It’s written all over your face.

Baby, I can feel your halo.

Pray it won’t fade away.

I can feel your halo.

I can see your halo.

I can feel your halo.

I can see your halo.

Halo, oh, oh.

Hit me like a ray of sun

Burning through my darkest night.

You’re the only one that I want.

Think I’m addicted to your light.

I swore I’d never fall again

But this doesn’t even feel like falling.

Gravity can’t forget

To pull me back to the ground again.

[Coro]

–

Boston – ‘More Than a Feeling’

I looked out this morning,

And the sun was gone.

Turned on some music to start my day

Then lost myself in a familiar song.

I closed my eyes and I slipped away.

[Coro:]

It’s more than a feeling

When I hear that old song they used to play

And I begin dreaming

Till I see Marianne walk away.

I see my Marianne walking away.

So many people have come and gone.

Their faces fade as the years go by.

Yet I still recall as I wander on

As clear as the sun in the summer sky.

[Coro]



When I’m tired and thinking cold,

I hide in my music, forget the day,

And dream of a girl I used to know.

I closed my eyes and she slipped away.

She slipped away.

[Coro]

–

Cher – ‘Strong Enough’

I don’t need your sympathy.

There’s nothing you can say or do for me.

And I don’t want a miracle.

You’ll never change for no one.

I hear your reasons why.

Where did you sleep last night?

And was she worth it, was she worth it?

[Coro:]

‘Cos I’m strong enough to live without you.

Strong enough

And I quit crying long enough.

Now I’m strong enough

To know you gotta go.

There’s no more to say

So save your breath,

And then walk away.

No matter what I hear you say.

I’m strong enough

To know you gotta go.

So you feel misunderstood.

Baby, have I got news for you?

On being used, I could write a book.

You don’t wanna hear about it.

I’ve been losing sleep.

You’ve been going cheap.

She ain’t worth half of me, it’s true.

I’m telling you.

[Coro]



Come hell or waters high,

You’ll never see me cry.

This is our last goodbye, it’s true.

I’m telling you.

[Coro]

There’s no more to say,

So save your breath,

And you walk away.

No matter what I hear you say.

I’m strong enough

To know you gotta go.

–

Christina Aguilera – ‘Beautiful’

Don’t look at me.

Every day is so wonderful

And suddenly, it’s hard to breathe.

Now and then, I get insecure

From all the fame, I’m so ashamed.

I am beautiful, no matter what they say.

Words can’t bring me down.

I am beautiful in every single way.

Yes, words can’t bring me down.

So don’t you bring me down today.

To all your friends, you’re delirious.

So consumed in all your doom,

Trying hard to fill the emptiness.

The piece is gone

And the puzzle undone.

That’s the way it is.

You are beautiful, no matter what they say.

Words won’t bring you down.

You are beautiful in every single way.

Yes, words won’t bring you down.

Don’t you bring me down today.

No matter what we do,

No matter what they say,

We’re the song inside the tune

Full of beautiful mistakes.

And everywhere we go

The sun will always shine.

And tomorrow we might wake on the other side.

All the other times.

We are beautiful, no matter what they say.

Yes, words won’t bring us down.

We are beautiful, no matter what they say.

Yes, words can’t bring us down.

Don’t you bring me down today.

Don’t you bring me down today.

–

Cutting Crew – ‘I’ve Been in Love’

Catch my breath, close my eyes.

Don’t believe a word.

Things she said, overheard.

Something wrong inside.

Once you won’t admit it,

Then you know you’re in it.

I’ve been in love before.

I’ve been in love before.

The hardest part is when you’re in it.

I’ve been in love before.

I’ve been in love before.

Just one touch, just one look.

A dangerous dance.

One small word can make me feel

Like running away.

You can’t say you’re in it,

No, until you reach the limit.

I’ve been in love before.

I’ve been in love before.

The hardest part is when you’re in it.

I’ve been in love before.

I’ve been in love before.

–

Bruno Mars – ‘The Way You Are’

Oh, her eyes, her eyes

Make the stars look like they’re not shining.

Her hair, her hair

Falls perfectly without her trying.

She’s so beautiful.

And I tell her every day, yeah.

I know, I know

When I compliment her, she won’t believe me.

And it’s so, it’s so

Sad to think that she don’t see what I see.

But every time she asks me ‘Do I look okay?’,

I say…

[Coro:]

When I see your face,

There’s not a thing that I would change,

‘Cause you’re amazing

Just the way you are.

And when you smile,

The whole world stops and stares for a while,

‘Cause, girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are.

Her lips, her lips,

I could kiss them all day if she’d let me.

Her laugh, her laugh,

She hates but I think it’s so sexy.

She’s so beautiful.

And I tell her every day.

Oh, you know, you know, you know

I’d never ask you to change.

If perfect’s what you’re searching for,

Then just stay the same.

So don’t even bother asking if you look okay,

‘Cause you know I’ll say…

[Coro]



The way you are.

The way you are.

[Coro]

–

Coldplay – ‘The Speed of Sound’

How long before I get in,

Before it starts, before I begin?

How long before we decide,

Before I know what it feels like?

Where to, where do I go?

If you never try, then you never know.

How long do I have to climb

Up on the side of this mountain of mine?

Look up, I look up at night.

Planets are moving at the speed of light.

Climb up, up in the trees.

If the chance that you get

Is the chance you seize,

How long am I gonna stand

With my head stuck under the sand?

I’ll start before I can stop,

Before I say things that I made up.

And all that noise, all that sound,

And all those pieces, that I have found.

And the Earth’s gone flying

The speed of sound,

To show how it all began.

Birds come flying from underground.

If you could see it then you’d understand.

Ideas that you’ll never find,

All the inventors could never design.

All the buildings that you put up,

Japan and China are all lit up.

The first sign that I couldn’t read,

All the land that I couldn’t see.

Some things you have to believe

But others are puzzles,

Puzzling me.

And all that noise, all that sound,

And all those pieces, that I have found.

And the Earth’s gone flying

The speed of sound,

To show how it all began.

Birds come flying from underground.

If you could see it then you’d understand.

If you could see it then you’d understand.

All those signs, I knew what they meant.

Something you can’t invent.

Something else, something sane.

Oh…

And all that noise, all that sound,

And all those pieces, that I have found.

And the Earth’s gone flying

The speed of sound,

To show how it all began.

Birds come flying from underground.

If you could see it then you’d understand.

Recuerda que al final de todo nada se soluciona ni se alcanza si no se tiene la perseverancia suficiente para seguir y destacarse; esto es sólo un pequeño consejo frente a la vasta gama de posibilidades que existen para que aprendas inglés. La práctica y el estudio constante son la verdadera llave para entrar a ese lugar que esperas, así que prepárate para descargar estas canciones y estudiarlas hasta el cansancio.

