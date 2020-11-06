System of a Down regresa con dos temas después de 15 años
Después de 15 años, System of a Down sorprende al mundo al anunciar su regreso. La noticia llega de la mano con dos temas nuevos que acaban de lanzar como banda, este 6 de noviembre.
A pesar de que hubo fricciones en la banda durante este tiempo, ahora todo parece indicar que las diferencias quedaron atrás. Y es que nadie se esperaba esta mega noticia, pero la agrupación liderada por Serj Tankian decidió volver al estudio en medio del conflicto armado que vive Armenia y Azerbaiyán.
System of a Down decidió dar la gran noticia a través de un comunicado en el que dijo “nosotros acabamos de publicar nueva música por primera vez en 15 años. El momento para hacerlo es ahora, ya que juntos, los cuatro tenemos algo extremadamente importante que decir como una única voz”.
De ese modo, dieron detalles sobre sus temas: “Estas dos nuevas canciones, ‘Protect The Land’ y ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’, hablan sobre la peligrosa y preocupante guerra perpetrada contra nuestras patrias culturales de Artsakh y Armenia”, señala la banda.
“Nos damos cuenta que para muchos de ustedes hay formas más cómodas para escuchar música, así que por favor consideren la oportunidad de descargar estas canciones como un acto de caridad por encima de todo. La música y las letras hablan por sí mismas”, concluyó el comunicado de la agrupación.
Mira aquí el comunicado de System of a Down
View this post on Instagram
We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia. The current corrupt regimes of Aliyev in Azerbaijan and Erdogan in Turkey not only want to claim Artsakh and Armenia as their own, but are committing genocidal acts with impunity on humanity and wildlife to achieve their mission. They are banking on the world being too distracted with COVID, elections and civil unrest to call out their atrocities. They have the bankroll, the resources and have recruited massive public relations firms to spin the truth and conceal their barbaric objective of genocide. Between these two dictatorships, there’s a lot of disinformation and silencing of voices within their own countries. Freedom of speech is not something that is enjoyed by everyone, but it is enjoyed here, so part of that responsibility is getting the truth out there whenever possible. We’re here to protect our land, to protect our culture, and to protect our nation. This is not the time to turn a blind eye. As SOAD, this has been an incredible occasion to put everything aside and speak out for our nation, as one, as four Armenian guys. “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are now available for purchase on our official Bandcamp page, where band proceeds go toward the @ArmeniaFund. The funds from Bandcamp + pre-orders of our new merch collection will be used to provide crucial, desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected by these hideous acts. Please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity irrespective of how you choose to listen to them today, tomorrow and for years to come. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh. Links in bio to download, pre-order, and donate now. #RecognizeArtsakh #ArmeniaFund #ArtsakhStrong #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz