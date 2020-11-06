Muere la rapera e influencer Brax, a los 21 años y su madre envía fuerte mensaje
La rapera e influencer estadounidense, Brax, falleció a los 21 años de edad. La noticia fue anunciada este viernes 6 de noviembre y lo confirmó Letricia Loftin, su madre.
“Nuestro ángel, Braxton Blue.B Baker ha ascendido. En el momento de su ascenso, yacía de forma sagrada. No había rasguños, no había moretones, su ser interno y externo era completamente puro. Fue una liberación espiritual. Dios recuperó al ángel que nos prestó”, escribió Loftin en Instagram.
La madre continuó explicando que “Braxton estaba en un retiro espiritual, elaborando y haciendo cuidadosamente su arte. Desde entonces, ha dedicado su arte a la humanidad y la curación, componiendo dos álbumes y escribiendo tres novelas. Más recientemente, estaba en el proceso de formar su marca fusionando su amor por la moda y su trabajo revolucionario como mujer negra queer”.
Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.
Aunque no se dio detalles de la causa muerte, Loftin se expandió en hablar sobre su hija. “Braxton sabía que Dios estaba obrando a través de ella, era receptora de dones colocados permanentemente en su cuerpo. Sabía que su brillantez y arte se compartirían con el mundo en el tiempo de Dios. Esto es solo el comienzo, todo nuestro ser está dedicado a compartir su arte sacro con el mundo”.
La cantante nació en Virginia en 1998. En 2017 saltó a la fama después de compartir un proyecto musical titulado VERSE (atility). La artista también era muy activa en Instagram, donde contaba con más de 100 mil seguidores.