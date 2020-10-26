Nueva tragedia: Hallan sin vida al sobrino de John Travolta
El sobrino de John Travolta fue encontrado sin vida en su hogar, en Mount Horeb, en el estado de Wisconsin. La noticia llega a pocos meses del fallecimiento de la esposa del actor de Hollywood.
Sam Travolta Jr., hijo del hermano mayor del actor, falleció el 23 de septiembre. Sin embargo, un mes después se da a conocer la noticia.
Según el medio The Sun se encargó de anunciar la primera información sobre el fallecimiento. Este portal informó que el sobrino de Travolta tenía 52 años. Pero sus familiares no han querido dar mayor detalle sobre lo ocurrido. Por lo cual, aún se desconoce el motivo del fallecimiento.
The National Enquirer señaló que el actor y Sam Travolta Jr. llevan una buena relación. Y lo que sí señaló el medio, es que el actor estaba encargado de su manutención desde el 2015. 1.800 dólares mensuales sería el aproximado que la estrella le habría estado entregando.
“Soy un guionista con dificultades que vive en un pequeño apartamento de una habitación, así que el dinero de John ayuda", señaló el sobrino. Así lo había señalado Sam sobre la buena relación que tenía con su tío, que lo ayudaba.
La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta y conocida por sus papeles en películas como “Twins” o “Jerry Maguire”, falleció el 12 de julio de 2020, por complicaciones derivadas de cáncer mamario.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT