La historia de Nikole Mitchell, la pastora que se convirtió en ‘stripper'
La historia de Nikole Mitchell se volvió tendencia. Decidió cambiar de profesión. Le dijo adiós a su vida religiosa como pastora de iglesia cristiana para dedicarse a ser 'stripper'. Ha conseguido popularidad con entre sus clientes de OnlyFans. Sus ganancias son aproximadamente de 25 dólares al mes por cada cliente que ve su contenido.
¿Por qué dejó de ser pastora?
Nikole Mitchell tiene 36 años y el momento en que decidió alejarse de la iglesia fue cuando acudió a un evento LGBT y descubrió que le gustan los hombres y las mujeres, era bisexual.
Obviamente las personas cercanas a Mitchell se sorprendieron por su repentina salida ya que toda su vida se formó en una familia de cristianos bautistas. De hecho, cuenta que siempre quiso ser 'stripper', pero en algún momento dejó de ser una opción porque le hicieron creer que era un camino del pecado. Así lo reveló al New York Post.
Cuando le ofrecieron ser pastora aceptó aunque su familia no estaba muy de acuerdo. “Me enseñaron que a las mujeres no se les permite liderar y que las mujeres deben estar en la cocina y con los niños”, dijo Mitchell al medio citado.
En 2011, la joven junto con su ahora exmarido, se unieron a la Iglesia Woodland Hills en Minnesota, que le abrió los ojos a la posibilidad de la igualdad de género dentro de la fe, cuenta que siempre estaba en primera fila para hacer preguntas al pastor.
“Uno de mis pastores dijo 'Nikole, ¿te diste cuenta de que eres teólogo? Y ellos dijeron: 'Nos gustaría que fueras uno de nuestros pastores' ”, recordó. Y en 2016 se ganó un lugar como pastor semanal.
Un momento crucial
A finales 2016 asistió a una función de teatro LGBT. "Yo estaba como, 'Oh, Dios mío, no creo que sea heterosexual' y sacudió mi mundo… Sabía que si revelaba mi rareza lo perdería todo porque la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas queer", dijo al New York Post.
Sintió que estaba viviendo una mentira y su verdadera esencia seguía oculta, pero decidió dar el paso. Después de dar su primer sermón de fin de semana con una gran asistencia en julio de 2017, Mitchell dejó la iglesia.
View this post on Instagram
What no one can take away from you is your ability to manifest. No matter what you've been through… No matter the odds before you… You CAN overcome. You CAN rise up. You CAN call in the desires of your heart. The real tragedy would be for you to be convinced that somehow you're powerless. YOU ARE NOT POWERLESS. You are motherfucking powerful!!! So powerful that you have the ability to create ANY reality you want. One where you're happy or sad. Rich or poor. Lonely or loved. Unstoppable or disempowered. The choice is yours. This is why Mastering the Art of Manifestation is so revolutionary. It gives you your power back. It brings you home to who you really are. And once that happens… you WILL become all you're meant to be. Your dreams start coming true. More money starts pouring in. Opportunities fall into your lap. Inspired ideas pop into your head. Humans go out of their way to help you. All of a sudden, everywhere you go, magic flows. THAT'S what is available to you TODAY. That's what this course will unlock for you. The content and teachings inside this course will become lifelong tools that will forever shape the course of your life. Want to levelup? Learn how to manifest. Want more money? Learn how to manifest. Want once-in-a-lifetime opportunities? Learn how to manifest. Anything and everything you want will come about when you know how to manifest. It's the answer you've been praying for and it's here in its fullness. Hit the link in my bio to join me inside Mastering the Art of Manifestation – where YOU will become all you're meant to be and you'll master the ability to call in everything you want with absolute certainty and ease. Enrollment closes tonight.❤️ Love you and SO thrilled to join you in this. Here's to YOU and your manifestation powers. 📸: @hannahsanfordart
Ella era consciente que quería profundizar y explorar sus propios deseos sexuales y se inscribió en una clase llamada "Sexpress You".
"Se trataba de expresar tu yo sexy y ese era el eje que necesitaba", dijo en la entrevista. Luego se conectó con un fotógrafo para hacer su primera sesión de fotos desnuda, momento en que se sintió sexy y liberada.
Only Fans
Con su nueva vocación como 'stripper' y modelo erótica, Mitchell lanzó una cuenta de OnlyFans donde publica fotos y videos explícitos a cambio de dinero.
“Comencé muy tímida como solo fotos en topless, pero ahora estoy en el punto en el que tomo solicitudes personales y hago videos muy adaptados a los deseos específicos de las personas… Llegué al punto en que en marzo me iban a pagar varios miles de dólares por tener sexo con alguien, y estaba A-OK con eso, pero luego llegó COVID y eso se canceló".
La mujer se mudó a Los Ángeles en agosto de 2019 y se divorció de su esposo en junio. Tiene tres niños de 10, 7 y 4 años. También trabaja como entrenadora de vida y ofrece cursos como “How to Unf – – k Yourself” sobre cómo ser su verdadero yo. Ahora se identifica como bisexual y pansexual.
View this post on Instagram
I was going to wait til tomorrow to announce this but I can't contain my excitement any longer! If there's one question I get over & over again in my DMs, it's "How the heck do you do it, Nikole?? How do all these good things happen to you? You always seem to get what you want." I recently had a friend say to me, "Of course that would happen to you! You're the manifesting queen!" And it's true. I went from manifesting on occasion to turning manifestation into a way of life. I carry this confident, certain energy within & around me that says, "I get to have what I want." It sounds cocky, but it's not. It's a quiet, solid certainty. Manifestation has become such a way of life for me that I EXPECT things to go my way or for things to be even better than I imagine. And it's not just because I choose a better perspective when I don't get what I want (though I def do that). I actually manifest higher & better all the time. It's how I manifested 5 free trips in the past 18 months. It's how I manifested being pitched for my own reality TV show. It's how I manifested my Jimmy Kimmel segment. It's how I manifested a full ride scholarship to both college & grad school. It's how I've been interviewed & published around the world (4 countries & counting). It's how I always get what I want.🔥 And I teach how I do it – & most importantly, HOW YOU CAN DO IT – inside one of my best selling, most raved about courses. (Re)Introducing… (da da DAHHH!) Mastering the Art of Manifestation! This is one of my absolute favorite courses that is packed with over 11 hours of content in 8 life-changing modules, where we dive into: – your identity, intuition, & why you get to have it all. – what it actually means to be an energetic match & how to manifest even when it seems impossible. – how to multiply more of everything you want – how to humanize wealth, learn God's role in all of this, & feel safe in receiving more. This course is ultimately about walking you home to who you really are – a powerful manifestor. And it is sacred AF. I cannot rave about it enough. Read all about it (& the raving testimonials) at the link in my bio! I got you! 📸: @stray.visuals
