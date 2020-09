Leonardo DiCaprio reacciona a los voraces incendios en California

View this post on Instagram

From @sierraclub: Our hearts are with California communities and the career, incarcerated, and formerly incarcerated firefighters battling uncharacteristic fires in the state amid a global pandemic and record-breaking heatwaves. The climate crisis, racial injustice, and public health are interlinking issues and we cannot afford to address one crisis at a time. Thanks to @greenpeaceusa for their blog post on the intersecting crises and how to respond. Read more at the link in the @sierraclub’s bio. Photo credit: Michael Routh