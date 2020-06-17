Cortan rostro de la sobrina de Michael Jackson tras ataque racista
Estas son las fotos y el relato de la sobrina de Michael Jackson, luego de recibir un ataque a finales del pasado mes de mayo.
Los ataques los recibió el pasado 30 de mayo en medio de la polémica que se desató en Estados Unidos por racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd.
Yasmine Jackson, en su cuenta de Instagram, publicó las fotos de cómo quedó su rostro y contó cómo fue el ataque recibido.
I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because “I’m a nigger”. This woman chased me down and started stabbing me. She said it’s because I was a nigger and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed. I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone. I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still fucking proud to be black. @shaunking , please help me. They only are charging her with a felony battery with a deadly weapon. I feel like she deserves attempted murder and also this is a HATE CRIME. SHE CALLED ME A NIGGER & THERE ARE WITNESSES 🙏🏼 SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE PLEASE!!!!!!! Update: THEY BOOKED HER FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, AND A HATE CRIME. NOW SHES GETTING EVALUATED FOR COMPETENCY 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
De acuerdo a su relato, una mujer la empezó a seguir y atacar mientras ella caminaba.
Yasmine contó que, mientras era atacada, alcanzaba escuchar insultos racistas por parte de su atacante.
Tras el ataque, la mujer fue atendida por el servicio de salud y, varios días después, no puede mover su cuello con total normalidad.
La sobrina del Jackson también contó que el ataque le ha dejado problemas sicológicos y tiene problemas cuando ha estado sola.
