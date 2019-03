Se revela primeras imágenes de Jumanji 3 y Nick Jonas habla sobre la cinta

View this post on Instagram

Yes, you’re favorite band is back ~ lookin’ lean (ish) and mean. Even though things may not be as they seem 🤔 So buckle up world because soon we’ll all play When a brand NEW JUMANJI drops this Holiday! Oh the fun you’re gonna have. Love, The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone #NewAdventuresAwait #TheGameThatPlaysYou #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS🎄🎅🏾 📸 @hhgarcia41