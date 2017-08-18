Este es el polaco que podría destronar a Gianluca Vacchi

Pawel Ladziak ha revolucionado Instagram por el físico que tiene y que además quiere parecer de mayor edad.

Por: Metro Ecuador
Gianluca Vacchi es el millonario más cotizado de las redes sociales, aún cuando le embargaron algunos bienes. Al parecer le salió competencia y es el polaco Pawel Ladziak.

Ladziak ha revolucionado Instagram por el físico que tiene y que además quiere parecer de mayor edad, aunque solo tiene 35.

La cuenta de Instagram del polaco está repleta de fotos de él haciendo ejercicio y otras con su esposa, Magda, que también presume un cuerpo atlético.

Los más de 300 mil seguidores de Ladziak saben que él se hace llamar el ‘vikingo polaco’.

"It is wise to persuade people to do things and make them think it was their own idea." -Nelson Mandela- These are words that are almost sacred.

