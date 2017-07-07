Instagram: este es el vestido más viral del verano
El vestido más viral en Instagram de Ibiza es un traje largo y blanco con encajes.
Un vestido se ha convertido en viral (sobretodo en España) gracias a que las ‘influencers’ lo han usado en sus cuentas de Instagram, se trata de una prenda blanca y larga que da estilo a cualquiera que la use.
El modelo corresponde al River Island con un estilo muy boho, blanco, con bordados y una gran abertura frontal, este vestido se usa sobre todo en el street style tanto para la noche como para el día.
¿Buscabas un estilo para la playa? esta puede ser una fresca elección.
It's back! This midi dress is now back in stock online! But you need to be quick, it sold out mega fast last time! Shop with @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2rUi0 #liketkit #ltkunder100 #ltkeurope #ltkunder50 #imwearingri . . . #outfit #ootd #whatiwore #wiw #wiwt #streetstyle #streetstyleluxe #stylediary #outfitoftheday #outfitpost #instadaily #stylegram #style #styleinspo #styleoftheday #minimal #minimalstyle #lookbook #fblogger #fashion #fashionblogger #instafashion #fashionista #igstyle
This sell out beach dress that so many of you messaged me about a few weeks ago has had a limited re stock! Links available via. the @liketoknow.it app, on my TLC EDIT: FOR HER' section on the blog (link in bio) and I will pop a swipe up link on my instastories too – It's a WINNER! 👌🏻 http://liketk.it/2rUib #liketkit #TLCMirror
Fuente: Trendencias
