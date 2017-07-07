Instagram: este es el vestido más viral del verano

El vestido más viral en Instagram de Ibiza es un traje largo y blanco con encajes.

Instagram @alexlight_ldn
Por: Metro Ecuador

Un vestido se ha convertido en viral (sobretodo en España) gracias a que las ‘influencers’ lo han usado en sus cuentas de Instagram, se trata de una prenda blanca y larga que da estilo a cualquiera que la use.

El modelo corresponde al River Island con un estilo muy boho, blanco, con bordados y una gran abertura frontal, este vestido se usa sobre todo en el street style tanto para la noche como para el día.

¿Buscabas un estilo para la playa? esta puede ser una fresca elección.

Can I live in my holiday outfits all the time please? ✨ http://liketk.it/2rHCd #liketkit #ltkunder100

A post shared by Josie // Fashion Mumblr (@josieldn) on

Fuente: Trendencias

