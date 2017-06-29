Así luce ahora 'Violet' de 'Charlie y la Fábrica de Chocolate'
AnnaSophia Robb interpretó a 'Violet' en la película protagonizada por Johnny Deep, 'Charlie y la Fábrica de Chocolate'
En 2005 salió la película ‘Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate’, dirigida por Tim Burton. La cinta fue protagonizada por Johnny Depp.
Un personaje muy peculiar fue ‘Violet’, una niña que por su engreimiento terminó siendo un globo gigante.
Annasophia Robb fue la encargada de interpretar el papel de una pequeña experta en masticar chicle y así logró incrementar su popularidad con el público de su edad.
Ahora tiene 23 años y luce así
@girlshbo premiere the other night (wearing a hand painted tee by my friend @stormritter 💥) After the first 2 episodes I just wanna binge the whole rest of the season. It’s crazy remembering when it first started- I was in high school! @lenadunham @jennikonner and their team have tackled multiple issues and done it in a humorous, brave, and real way. Don’t care whether you like the show or not, these ladies have made strides for women in film/TV and I’m grateful for their boldness and artistry (and providing delicious episodes to curl up w friends and watch) 💗