Así luce ahora 'Violet' de 'Charlie y la Fábrica de Chocolate'

AnnaSophia Robb interpretó a 'Violet' en la película protagonizada por Johnny Deep, 'Charlie y la Fábrica de Chocolate'

Por: Metro Ecuador

En 2005 salió la película ‘Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate’, dirigida por Tim Burton. La cinta fue protagonizada por Johnny Depp.

Un personaje muy peculiar fue ‘Violet’, una niña que por su engreimiento terminó siendo un globo gigante.

Annasophia Robb fue la encargada de interpretar el papel de una pequeña experta en masticar chicle y así logró incrementar su popularidad con el público de su edad.

Ahora tiene 23 años y luce así

Need dis throne

Una publicación compartida de AnnaSophia Robb (@annasophiarobb) el 19 de May de 2017 a la(s) 10:49 PDT

