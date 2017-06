El cambio físico del actor de "Drake y Josh"

#Repost @flauntmagazine || @drakebell Simmers in Flaunt Exclusive Fashion Story. See the rest of the shoot on Flaunt.com Photos by: Stephen Busken @stephenbusken for Flaunt @flauntmagazine Grooming by: Michelle Harvey @groomedbymichelleharvey Styling by: Apuje Kalu @apuje

A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT