Miss Universo Teen 2017, Lotte Van Der Zee muere a los 20 años
La modelo holandesa y exmiss Universo adolescente, Lotte van der Zee murió tras un ataque al corazón
Durante unas vacaciones de nieve en Austria, la modelo holandesa y exmiss Universo adolescente, Lotte van der Zee murió tras un paro cardíaco. La adolescente entro en un coma inducido y finalmente falleció en la ciudad de Munich.
Según medios internacionales, quienes se contactaron con los padres de la muchacha de 20 años, ella comenzó a encontrarse mal cuando viajó junto a ellos para unas vacaciones de nieve de esquís en la ciudad de Westendorf, Austria. No obstante, pasaron los días y la adolescente se sitio peor, es así que a los tres días entró en un coma inducido, los padres también informaron que Lotte había sido trasladada a un hospital en Munich, donde sufrió una falla de órganos que acabó con su vida.
En redes sociales los padres de la joven escribieron:
"Nuestra perla y nuestro todo ha fallecidó el miércoles 6 de marzo a las 22:4. Es increíblemente surrealista que nuestra querida Lotte ya no esté con nosotros. Nuestros corazones están verdaderamente destrozados. Nos gustaría agradecerle nuevamente por todos los mensajes de apoyo y aliento".
View this post on Instagram
Lieve allemaal, “Als je verdriet met elkaar deelt kan je verdrietig en gelukkig tegelijk zijn.” Dit is iets dat jullie ons de afgelopen week hebben laten voelen. Daarom willen we jullie ontzettend bedanken voor alle mooie berichten en voor jullie oprechte en liefdevolle steun. Het is prachtig om te zien hoeveel mensen intens met Lotte en ons meeleven. Hoewel de machteloosheid ons in eerste instantie liet denken dat we er alleen voor stonden hebben we uit alle steunbetuigingen juist kracht weten te putten en we zijn ervan overtuigd dat Lotte dit ook zo voelt. Wij ervaren jullie steun als werkelijk hartverwarmend. Lotte’s situatie is helaas nog onveranderd. Wel is ze inmiddels overgebracht naar een universitair ziekenhuis in München, waar zij nog steeds in kritieke toestand onder intense supervisie van artsen in slaap wordt gehouden. We wilden dit graag persoonlijk met jullie delen en waarderen het respect voor onze privacy gedurende deze moeilijke tijd nog steeds enorm. Neem bij vragen alsjeblieft contact op met het management van Lotte. Liefs, Haar ouders – Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van der Zee van het Hul Dear all, "If you share grief with each other you can be sad and happy at the same time." This is something that you have made us experience this past week. That is why we want to thank you for all the beautiful messages and for your sincere and loving support. It is wonderful to see how many people are intensely involved with Lotte and with us. Even though the feeling of powerlessness made us think that we were in this alone at first we were able to draw a massive amount of strength from all your loving support. We are convinced that Lotte feels this too. Lotte's situation is unfortunately still unchanged. However, she has now been transferred to an academic hospital in Munich, where she is still kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health. We wanted to share this with you personally and appreciate the respect for our privacy during this difficult time. If you have any more questions, please contact Lotte's management. Love, Her parents – Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van der Zee van het Hul
Te puede interesar
- Miss Bum Bum calienta las redes por su apoyo a Messi
- Marvel quiere resucitar a Blade con el mismo Wesley Sipes
- Jennifer López se mostró sin extensiones de cabello