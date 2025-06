Mundial de Clubes: Dos equipos brasileños se meten en los cuartos de final

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 - Inter Milan vs Fluminense

CHARLOTTE (United States), 30/06/2025.- Fluminense players celebrate in front of the Fluminense fans following the Fluminense FC win over FC Inter Milan in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 30 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/JACOB KUPFERMAN

(JACOB KUPFERMAN/EFE)