¡Otro ecuatoriano que iría a Europa! Lo que pagaría el FC Barcelona para fichar a Óscar Zambrano

⚠️#EXCL | FC Porto, West Ham, Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of LDU Quito's 19-year-old player Óscar Zambrano.

🔵 #FCPorto ⚒️ #WHUFC 🔵#CPFC



👉Barcelona have been linked with the talented Ecuadorian player.🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/X80ToQRHdi