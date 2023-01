El mejor gol de Gareth Bale que anunció su retiro del fútbol profesional: “Me siento afortunado del haberme dedicado al deporte que amo”

Gareth Bale won all of these trophies with Real Madrid:



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League

🏆🏆🏆 LaLiga

🏆🏆🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup

🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Spanish Cup

🏆🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup